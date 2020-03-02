CHICAGO (WAND) - A fourth Illinois patient has tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Monday.
The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, according to IDPH.
The individual is a woman in her 70s and is the spouse of the third case, a man in his 70s.
Both people are quarantined at their home. They are in good condition.
Public health officials are reaching out to anyone who may have been exposed.
Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing and Gov. JB Pritzker announced two more IDPH labs in central and southern Illinois that will be able to test specimens this week.
Illinois’ previously confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and both patients made a full recovery.
Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.