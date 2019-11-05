EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in an Effingham home invasion.
The home invasion happened Oct. 29 in the 1200 block of N. Merchant around 3 a.m.
Police said four suspects forced their way inside, threatened the residents, stole items, and damaged a vehicle before leaving.
On Oct. 30, 18-year-old Zion Mace, 18-year-old Caillou Repp, and 20-year-old Noah Rebollo, all of Effingham were arrested.
They were charged with home invasion. Mace was also charged with criminal damage to property.
On Nov. 1, a fourth suspect was arrested. Austin Phelps, 20, of Montrose, turned himself in. He is charged with home invasion.
All four suspects face between six and 30 years in prison if convicted on the home invasion charges.
Phelps was released on Nov. 4 after posting a $5,000 cash bond.