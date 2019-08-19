DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thank you notes are being collected for Macon County first responders in recognition of September 11.
Members of the pubic are asked to make or sign cards that will be presented to representatives from the Macon County Sheriff, Decatur Police, Decatur Fire, and Decatur Ambulance.
They will be given at the September 8 Community Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. at Central Park in downtown Decatur.
The public is encouraged to attend the Memorial Service and show their support of first responders in recognition of the anniversary of 9-11.
Fleet Feet is a card collection location. Any individual, group, school or organization may make thank you cards, write thank you letters or sign cards and drop them off at Fleet Feet.
The events on September 8 will include a Freedom Fun Run, a car/bike show, Pizzazz Band concert, the Memorial and Appreciation awards service and an 11 mile yellow ribbon BG Nevitt Cruise in memory of those lost on 9-11.
100% of the proceeds/donations from the event are donated to the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission Help 4 Heroes Fund. The fund will purchase Christmas gifts for Macon County Veterans in Nursing facilities, warm weather clothes, bus passes, schoolbooks & so much more for Macon County Veterans in need.