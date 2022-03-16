DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Young Illinoisans plan to give back to first responders this St. Patrick's Day with lunch deliveries.
The Young Leaders In Action group plans to give out 100 Irish stew lunches to Decatur-area firefighters and dispatchers.
It's an effort that means a great deal to those who take part.
"They spend all day, every day giving back to us," said YLIA member Morgan Perkins. "Just getting one little opportunity (where) we can finally give back to them means so much to me because they deserve the world."
The meals are prepared by the staff of Good Samaritan Inn. They will be delivered by YLIA.
