SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2021 Butter Cow is complete and ready to be unveiled at the Illinois State Fair.
"It's an amazing tradition to be apart of," Sarah Pratt said, the sculptor of the Butter Cow said. "I feel so honored to be carrying on the tradition of honoring dairy farmers, but especially this year after missing a whole fair season."
Pratt has been the lead sculptor for five years. A Des Moines native, Pratt has been able to put her mark on the Butter Cow.
"What my family started is we hide hearts in the sculpture," Pratt said. "I just love finding hearts in nature. So, there will be 13 hidden hearts in the sculpture in honor of the 13 nutrients found in milk."
Normally, Pratt says the Butter Cow takes her two weeks to complete. This year however, she got it done in a week because she worked in 10 to 12 hour shifts.
"It starts with recycled butter and it's really important to me that we're re-using it and not throwing it away every year," Pratt said. "I was starting with new butter when I began, so we're looking at 5-year-old butter. I've been able to recycle it each year and it's really easy to sculpt when it's old.
All the blood, sweat, tears... and butter worth it for Pratt, to leave an impact on fairgoers.
"My heart goes out to all the people at 4h who prepared their dairy cows and all the projects in anticipation for last year's fair," Pratt said. "I've tried to tie that in with this year's sculpture honoring the fairgoers and Butter Cows."
The Butter Cow can be seen at the state fair on opening day of the state fair on August 12.
