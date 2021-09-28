SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The 2021 Illinois State Fair records the second highest number of attendees since the department began tracking formal attendance numbers in 2014.
Officials say over 472,000 visitors attended this year's State Fair, making it the second largest attended fair since 2019.
When comparing the first weekend of the 2021 fair attendance numbers to that of 2019 shows an increase by over 15,000 people.
“The record attendance at this year’s state fair marks not only a successful return to the fairgrounds but a return to treasured traditions, community competition, and family fun after a difficult year,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
Pritzker continues, “Most importantly, the Department of Agriculture and the organizers of this year’s fair were able to welcome us back safely with strong COVID protocols in place – making sure the health of fairgoers came first as we enjoyed all the fair has to offer.”
“We were happy to be able to hold the 2021 Illinois State Fair after it was canceled in 2020 and now seeing how many people came out to enjoy it with us is really special,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon.
Gordon said, “Obviously this being the first fair after 2019’s near record setting year for attendance, the bar was set pretty high. I think being able to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic and safely bring back so many families to the fairgrounds is a great accomplishment.”
Ticket sales and revenue from the Grandstands alone saw over 44,500 tickets, generating over $1.5 million in revenue.
The 2021 Illinois State Fair is estimated an overall revenue slightly over $5 million.
Though the overall revenue totals are not finalized, the 2021 fair is projected to rank ninth for total revenue out of the last 20 years.
