DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 29th annual Coats for Kid drive is officially underway.
Starting Oct. 15 and running through Nov. 30, WAND is partnering with DOVE and the Decatur Family YMCA to collect new and gently used coats for kids in need in the Decatur community.
Since 1992 WAND and Dove Inc. have collected over 78,000 coats.
Coats can be dropped off at various locations throughout Decatur:
- Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin
- Decatur Township Offices, 1620 S. Taylorville Rd.
- Decatur Public Transit Offices, Downtown Decatur
- Decatur YMCA, 220 W. McKinley
- Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, main lobby
- Kroger - Brettwood, South Shores Plaza, and Airport Plaza
- Lincoln Land Credit Union
- 2890 N. Oakland
- 3130 E. Mound
- 4850 E. Prosperity Place
- Longcreek Township, 2610 Salem School Road.
- Richland Community College, #1 College Park
- St. Teresa High School, 2710 N. Water Street
- WAND-TV, 904 South Side Drive
Coats can also be taken to these participating cleaners:
Peerless Cleaners
519 N. Monroe
Pride Cleaners and Launderers
2553 N. Main
1804 E. Eldorado
912 W. Eldorado
2056 Mt. Zion Road
Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers
1004 S. Main, Decatur
664 W. Eldorado
115 Magnolia, Forsyth
