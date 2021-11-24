(WAND)– As roaster pans and ovens start to preheat for Thanksgiving, the American Red Cross wants to remind everyone to practice home fire safety this holiday season.
Home fires are a real threat over the Thanksgiving holiday. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and year after year Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies.
In effort to prevent fires in the kitchen this holiday, the Red Cross is urging families to follow these cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.
1. Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
2. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.
3. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.
4. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.
5. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
6. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.
7. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off. Watch this video for more cooking safety information.
8. Celebrating with the people you live with is the safest choice. If you do celebrate with people who don’t live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings.
9. Do not attend or host a holiday gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.
10. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s Domestic Travel or International Travel recommendations for unvaccinated people. Everyone, even people who are full vaccinated, will still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.
The Red Cross also suggests testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.
For more information visit redcross.org/fire or download the free Emergency app and free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access on how to control bleeding, help someone who is choking and other scenarios.
