The Art Coop brings back clothing swap for second year

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - For the second year, the Art Coop held a clothing swap in efforts to bring the community together.
They spent about a month collecting clothes and Sunday they placed it in their gallery section for people to come to check out.
"Having a community space in our store is really important. We love having the gallery and having it be more of a community space, " said owner, Anna Peters.
She says the goal goes beyond swapping clothes but to also donate what's left to those in need.
Last year Courage Connection received the donations. This year, they are still deciding where they will send what's left.