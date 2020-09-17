DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The idea behind a cancer awareness movement is simple: go gold.
"If you don't look for your own blessings and turn those blessings for others, than you're doing life wrong," The Art Farm owner, Peggy Baity, said.
The Art Farm is teaming up with the Tanner Tough Foundation to raise awareness for children who are still fighting their battle with cancer.
"The only reason that I ever want to do anything or achieve any level of success is so that I can help others. Anything you should do should parlay for others, it's why I'm here," Baity said.
"The only reason that I ever want to do anything or achieve any level of success is so that I can help others. Anything you should do should parlay for others, it's why I'm here," Baity said.
Amy Gillen started the foundation when her son Tanner first was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away last January. The help that she's gotten from the central Illinois community has been vital for the foundation's success.
"I don't think we would be able to do what we've been able to do had it not been for our community, our friendships, the fact that people keep Tanner's name alive and that they help us," Gillen said.
Tanner Tough wristbands, stickers and pins are available to buy at The Art Farm, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward pediatric cancer research.
"Decatur steps up every time they're asked to. Even in the short weeks that I've been doing this, we've had people come in. They've never been in here before, but they're coming in just to buy bracelets and stickers," Baity said.
All of these efforts are done in the hope that this is just the beginning.
"Any little opening, I'll step right in and widen it for everybody else, so hopefully this will spread throughout the community and we'll continue to use our platforms to for good and use our positions in the community to do something good for someone," Baity said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.