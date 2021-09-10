DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A new 635,000 square-foot logistics facility will soon be coming to Decatur.
The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County (EDC) and the city of Decatur joins The Atkins Group in announcing the construction of Cardinal Warehouse.
The new warehouse and distribution facility will be located on the north side of Decatur in the city’s logistics corridor, at 4250 North Commercial Crossing.
“The Atkins Group (TAG) is thrilled to be starting construction on Cardinal Warehouse in Decatur. The site is positioned perfectly for logistics with quick convenient access to I-72. To reach this stage, TAG is grateful for the cooperation and support from the City of Decatur, Macon County and the EDC,” says Mark Dixon, president of TAG.
“Besides the government agencies, TAG appreciates the services of Mike Dean of Cushman & Wakefield and AJ Thoma of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.” “We greatly appreciate The Atkins Group for selecting Decatur for this exciting project,” says Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County.“This new facility not only creates jobs in our community but also highlights Decatur’s position as an emerging logistics and distribution center.”
The facilities will be staffed by up to 75 employees. Construction has recently started at the site and will wrap up in the summer of 2022.
“This project shows that Decatur remains a key location for industrial expansion and logistics, and that the city’s planning for a logistics corridor is paying off,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
“The city and Macon County worked together closely with all parties to move this project forward, especially in making modifications to the future beltway plans to accommodate the project.”
Additional partners on the construction project include ARCO National Construction, Martin Engineering Company, and GMA Architects.
