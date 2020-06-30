CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Atkins Group has donated more than 300 acres of real estate in southeast Urbana, highlighted by Stone Creek Golf Club, to the University of Illinois the the University of Illinois Foundation.
Associated buildings and equipment from the golf course have also been donated.
The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will own and operate the golf club, which will remain closed for the 2020 season while undergoing improvements, as a championship-caliber public course and the home of the Fighting Illini Division I men's and women's golf programs.
The total value of the gift exceeds $15 million.
The golf course will be renamed The Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois, pending Board of Trustees approval.
"We are so grateful to Susie, Spencer, Todd, Suzette, and the entire Atkins family for their continued generosity to the University of Illinois and Fighting Illini Athletics," said Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. "Working with them to develop the full breadth of this remarkable gift has been a true pleasure. We are excited about the future of the golf course and the benefits it will have for our varsity golf programs and, of equal importance, our entire community. We believe such a broad-based, visible presence from the University will help generate great value and stability to the homeowners and businesses in southeast Urbana."
The gift counts toward the $300 million fundraising goal for the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, which is part of "With Illinois," the $2.25 billion University-wide fundraising campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.