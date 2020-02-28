SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Boat Show is at the Illinois State Fairgrounds this weekend.
The 27th annual Boat Show in Springfield managed by JLS Marine, Inc will be in the Orr Building Friday thru Sunday. Jeff Smith, a promoter for the show, said there are over 100 boats featured at the event.
"Some of the dealers did bring additional boats and they have them outside, so used boats through the dealers and consignments are outside and it's going to be a good weekend."
The 2020 Boat Show will offer a variety of pleasure and fishing boats from several dealers including aluminum and fiberglass fishing boat, ski boats, pontoons, runabouts, wakeboard boats, and personal watercraft.
"We have a lot of booth vendors that sell charter services for fishing services, insurance, marine audio and upholstery," said Smith.
There will be seven local dealers with a variety of new boats on display inside the Orr Building, as well as food and free parking.
"This kicks off the season and people are excited to get out here and get that feeling of summer," said Smith.
Tickets are $5 a person, and children 12 and under are free. The show hours are Feb. 28, 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., Feb. 29, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and March 1 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information click here or call 217-341-1730.