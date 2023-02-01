(WAND WEATHER)- A nice warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois.
After another bitterly cold morning Wednesday with lows in the single digits north and teens south, it won't be cold as this afternoon thanks to sunshine and southerly winds.
We'll top out in the low-30s today and then drop into the teens to around 20° tonight.
Ahead of a cold front Thursday, it'll become breezy and warmer with highs around 40°. Temperatures take a tumble behind the front to the 20s for highs Friday.
However, that'll be a quick shot of cold air.
We warm this weekend to around 40° Saturday and closer to 50° Sunday!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.