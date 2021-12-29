DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Danville to host it's very first Danville's Got Talent competition.
Twelve lucky contestants will put their talents to the test while competing for $500.
The competition will be held on Friday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. at The Fischer Theatre as a part of the City of Danville’s First Friday events.
A panel of judges will choose the top 12 performers from a series of auditions to compete in the actual show.
All talents are welcomed in the audition process, however to audition you must be a resident of Vermilion County, and be available to rehearse and perform on February 4.
Auditions will held at City Hall (17 W. Main St.) on Thursday, January 13 starting at 6:00 p.m.
Signing up to schedule an audition time on the 13th is preferred. A panel of 3-5 judges will be present.
Come prepared to complete your performance. Performances are required to be five minutes or less.
Performers may supply their own music by bringing an audio file on their phone. A Bluetooth speaker will be available to connect to during auditions.
If a performance requires large instruments that cannot be easily transported into the basement at City Hall, a virtual audition may be scheduled via Zoom or FaceTime.
To register for an audition click here.
Cash Prizes for the competition are as follows:
- First Prize: $500
- Second Prize: $250
- Third Prize: $100
