(WAND WEATHER)- A warm up is on the way to Central Illinois. However, we have to endure one more bitterly cold day.
We woke up to single digit temperatures north and teens south Friday morning. Wind chills were below zero for many of us.
Despite abundant sunshine and diminishing winds today, highs will only reach the low-20s.
The average high this time of the year is 36°. Beginning Saturday, we'll go above that and stay there for the next week or so.
It'll be very windy by Saturday afternoon as sunshine gives way to clouds. Highs will reach the low-40s Saturday and approach 50° Sunday.
It'll be even warmer Monday in the 50s.
Light rain is possible Monday night and early Tuesday with better rain chances arriving later next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.