Springfield, Ill (WAND) – A product which will someday be out of this world is the winner of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association Makers Madness – The Coolest Thing Made In Illinois competition.
The 2023 winner is Ingersoll Machine Tools product the Rosenberg Moon Habitat. Ingersol is based in Rockford. The moon habitat is a 3-D printed polymer structure which can be used to house astronauts while they are on the lunar surface. It stands 23 feet tall.
The winner was announced by Governor Pritzker Wednesday at the Executive Mansion.
