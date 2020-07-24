SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Curve Inn, a bar and grill in Springfield, is temporarily closing after someone who was there tested positive for COVID-19.
The bar will be deep cleaned, and every staff member will be tested for the virus.
"When we reopen, we will find more ways to keep everyone safe and continue to adhere to guidelines according to IDPH," the owner posted to Facebook.
They did not say whether the person who tested positive was a customer or a staff member.
They did say the person tested positive early Friday afternoon. The person had not been at the establishment since last Friday.
It is not clear yet when the bar will reopen.
