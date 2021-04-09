DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur has added Grammy award winning artist, Mýa to the headliner act Ginuwine with special guest Chingy to perform on Saturday, August 21.
“We are thrilled to add Mýa to the lineup of this show. It is something we’ve been working to get done since 2020 and are beyond excited to see her join these other talented artists on our stage,” stated Mike Wilcott, General Manager of The Devon.
Tickets are on sale now at devonamphitheater.com, by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911 or in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave. Previously purchased tickets for the Ginuwine concert will include Mýa.
IDPH, CDC and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.
Available Ticket Pricing is:
General Admission Pit - $45.00 (plus taxes & fees)
Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $40 (plus taxes & fees)
General Admission Lawn - $22 (plus taxes & fees)
Reserved Parking - $5 (plus fees)
(Reserved and Terrace level tickets are already sold out for this show)
This show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders. Lawn season tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now at devonamphitheater.com.
