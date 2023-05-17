DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater opens Friday for its 4th season.
The Devon welcomes Kansas with special guest Shooting Star on Friday, May 19. General Manager Mike Wilcott said during the off-season he and his staff have worked to get big name talent to Decatur.
"For the past 3 years we have set ourselves as a golden venue for artists coming here," he said.
Wilcott said with great talent comes guests from all over central Illinois. In recent years people from Champaign, Bloomington, and Springfield have come to Decatur to enjoy the music. However, he said the Devon is also drawing in crowds from Chicago, Rockford, and St. Louis.
The lineup for Summer 2023, includes Grammy-winning artist T-Pain, The Beach Boys, and Jo Dee Messina.
Messina will hit the stage on June 10 and she will be joined by Jamie O'Neil and Deana Carter.
"We're sharing a few new songs. We have a new single that's getting uploaded on June 10, so we are going to share the story behind that song and some of the songs people are familiar with. So, there's something in it for everyone," Messina told WAND News.
For tickets, click here.
