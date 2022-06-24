DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The DeWitt County Suicide Prevention Workgroup will host a Knocking Out Stigma Dodgeball Tournament to bring attention to mental health.
The tournament will be held on July 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at Clinton High School.
TAT Taylor will help host the tournament giving individuals an opportunity to connect, compete, and create a space in which fun can be had within the context of supporting overall mental health wellness.
According to the workgroup, stigmas can lead to a reluctance to seek help or treatment as it relates to mental health challenge. Nearly 20% of Americans will experience a mental health challenge in their lifetime. However, fewer than half of those who experience a mental health challenge will seek treatment.
Teams will be allowed to compete in groups of six with up to four additional alternate players. Team Captains will be invited to complete the SurveyMonkey to register their teams.
Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winning teams.
All players must complete the registration form which can be found on Heritage’s website.
