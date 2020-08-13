SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This week would have marked the beginning of the 2020 Illinois State Fair.
In the fair's 167-year-old history, it has only been cancelled during the Civil War, World War II, and now, because of COVID-19.
Jeff Wobig, the manager of a popular food stand at the fair, The Donut Family, says fair or no fair, they were going to serve their customers in Illinois.
"My grandparents started back in 1973 making donuts," Wobig said. "It's kind of just getting more popular every year."
The Donut Family serves corn dogs, fresh lemonade and cotton candy, but its most popular item is the donuts.
The Donut Family stand has been coming to the Illinois State Fair for nearly half a century.
"The family donuts, they've been working at the Illinois State Fair for over 48 years," Wobig said.
Every year, Wobig said the booth travels to 19 state and county fairs throughout the country, but this year, COVID-19 has prevented them from doing so.
"We got confirmation that the last one, 19 out of 19, have all been cancelled," Wobig said.
These cancellations didn't stop the family from wanting to serve their customers. So Wobig said they decided to still make the 10-hour drive from their hometown in Minnesota to Springfield.
"That's our livelihood. Cities and business have been reaching out, saying we would love for you guys to come out," Wobig said. "The city of Springfield has been grateful enough to grant us a permit to come out and sell during the state fair."
According to Wobig, just because there isn't a fair doesn't mean people can't enjoy the food.
"Everything that's been going on, we said, we still have to go to Illinois State Fair and treat everyone to donuts," Wobig said.
The booth will be set up in the Halls Harley Davidson parking lot in Springfield until Aug. 23. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
