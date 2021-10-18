DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-The Empowerment Opportunity Center is seeking the community participation in completing a Community Needs Assessment.
The CNA will help identify the underlying causes and conditions of poverty within Macon County.
The assessment also looks to identify available resources to address the unmet needs of the community's most vulnerable residents.
Citizen feedback allows the Center to maintain funding for current programs as well as identify and develop new program and funding opportunities.
Empowerment Opportunity Center’s Executive Director, Tara Murray, says, “We welcome and value input from everyone in our community, and are grateful for your support of the Empowerment Opportunity Center through participation in our Community Needs Assessment survey.”
You can find the confidential online survey here.
“Our citizen input is critical and essential for a comprehensive and informed community needs assessment” says Professor Mary Garrison, project consultant.
