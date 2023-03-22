SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - On Wednesday, The Federal Reserve made efforts to battle inflation by raising interest rates by a quarter-point. Economist say this short-term hike will make a positive impact in the long run.
"At today's meeting, the committee raised the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point. Bringing the target range from 4.75% to 5%," said Jerome Powell, The Federal Reserve Chairman.
This comes shortly after the recent turmoil witnessed with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Both shut down due to high interest rates. However, the fed says they're on a mission to tackle inflation.
"My colleagues and I understand the hardships that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back down," said Powell.
Distinguished professor of public administration at the University of Illinois Springfield, Kenneth Kriz, says with this increased rate, they're hoping to decrease the money flow in the economy. Eventually this will limit demand from consumers and lower prices of supply.
"Raise interest rates, kind of pulling that money out of the economy will reduce aggregate demand. Which since demand is positively related to price, as we reduce the aggregate demand the price pressure should go down," said Professor Kriz.
This is expected to bring relief to some consumer's wallets. However, specific buyers in the market will face the effects. The rate will target interest rates on loans. Therefore, buyers shopping for a car or home will see a change in price. Mylas Copeland, general manager managing partner for Green Volkswagen and Audi says he's already this firsthand.
"We find that people are almost shopping for interest rates rather than the actual make and model of the car," said Copeland.
Before signing the dotted line, consumers are eager to ask the important question.
"What will be interest rate be? We really don't know. For the last several months every single rate hike it draws more attention to people saying what will my rate be?" Copeland told WAND News.
Despite this hike, Professor Kriz says the average consumer will start to feel the relief of inflation soon.
