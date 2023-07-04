(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a hot and humid Fourth of July.
Highs today will reach the upper-80s and low-90s with a few isolated afternoon showers and storms. However, most of the area will remain dry. Any showers and storms that do develop will end by evening.
As a cold front moves across the area Wednesday afternoon, strong to severe storms are possible.
Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats. However, with the very moist air in place, some flash flooding is possible.
Leftover showers will end Thursday and it won't be as hot and humid into Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will be around 80° or in the low-80s.
More showers and storms are likely this weekend with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
