ILLINOIS (WAND)- Educational Nonprofit "The Golden Apple" is looking for more students to join it's Accelerators" program.
Accelerators, is a program allowing teachers to expedite the preparation for earning their residency or licensure, in just 15 months.
The program launched in June 2020 and focuses on recruiting career-driven individuals with bachelor’s degrees and college seniors not enrolled in teacher preparation programs to help address Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis and fill critical positions throughout the state.
On top of earning an expedited licences participants will receive a stipend of up to $25,000 to apply to coursework and living expenses.
For more information, or to apply for the program at "The Golden Apple's" website.
