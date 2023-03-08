DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - The city of Danville is one step closer to bringing this casino to life. The Golden Nugget Casino broke ground in Danville in April of 2022. The facility will be fully equipped.
"We'll have two sit-down dining restaurants, a sports book. Just shy of 500 slot machines and 14 table games," said James Wilmot, President of Danville Development.
Local officials are looking forward to the economic impact this will have on the area. It will create 300 jobs and allow for current local businesses to grow. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says this new facility will help keep other businesses up and running.
"The good thing about this is it supports other jobs. For example, one of our local cabinet makers, T.H Snyder, built all of the wood working finishes in this facility," said Mayor Williams.
The casino is expected to bring in $5-$7 million annually in tax revenue. Mayor Williams says some of those funds will help pay off some local pension debt in local departments.
"One of the biggest things we're going to use it for is to pay down our underfunded police and fire pension. Unfortunately, we have a little bit more than $100,000,000 in police and fire pension debt," said Mayor Williams.
The local community along with organizations will also benefit from additional funds. The Golden Nugget is expected to fund thousands of dollars to the United Way, Vermilion Advantage and local community college scholarships. Wednesday night, $1,000,000 was presented to the city and that is just the beginning according to Wilmot.
"This is one of $3 million in checks before we open that are being cut. We have $300,000 that's committed to local organizations annually once we're open. And every time we have the chance we're going to buy locally," said Wilmot.
Sitting on the Indiana border, they're expecting hoosiers to cross state lines to visit Danville and the Golden Nugget. Mayor Williams adds that additional local projects such as the River Walk can now come to life.
An expected opening date has not been announced.
