ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur is closed for business on Monday, due to flooding conditions.
The Great Pumpkin Patch announced the closure, early Monday morning on Facebook, saying "We don’t take closing lightly, but we have never had flooding like this."
The patch's Homestead Bakery will remain open for the time being or until further notice.
