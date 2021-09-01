TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Back for its 36th year, Taylorville gears up for the annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest.
The two day festival will be held on October 2nd and 3rd, right in the towns square.
Pageant entries have officially closed as the contests have filled the available slots for each pageant.
The only entries still being accepted are for the Little Chilli Bean Contest which features kids ages birth to 2.
Other classes for this year’s pageant run include 3 to 5 year old, 6 to 10 year old, eleven to 16 year old, and 17 and up.
A family color run and walk to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, will also take place the morning of October 3, with 100-percent of the proceeds going to HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s Children’s Wing.
For more information and full detail schedule of events, visit the festivals web site.
