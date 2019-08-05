CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Head and The Heart will perform at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
The concert will be Sept. 14.
The band is best known for their number one singles “Lost in My Mind,” “All We Ever Knew,” and “Missed Connection.”
The opening act will rock band The Moondoggies.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. online at StateFarmCenter.com, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center.
University of Illinois students will get $5 off the price of admission and will be given an exclusive presale opportunity starting Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.