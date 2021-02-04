SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture to host a virtual Hemp Summit Tuesday, February 23.
The free online event will feature presentations from growers, processors, university researchers, industry stakeholders, and IDOA staff.
"We have had two solid hemp growing seasons here in Illinois, with many takeaways from those who have weathered the challenges that come in the infant stages of an industry," said IDOA Division Manager David Lakeman. "To have a venue where farmers, processors, and others involved in the industry can share what works and what doesn't is invaluable."
The Summit will last three hours, beginning at 9 a.m. and going until noon.
Topics on the Summits' agenda include the 2020 growing season, best practices, and lessons learned.
Information on the panelists will be available before the event.
The 2021 Hemp Summit is free to attend, but registration is required.
Those interested in attending can register online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Plants/Pages/Hemp-Summit-Registration.aspx.
Registered attendees will be emailed a link to the event Monday, February 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.