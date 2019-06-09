CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - More than 300 firefighters took part of the 95th Annual Fire Institute training this weekend.
It's a program like no other and only offered in Champaign.
"This is a high end, quality training that they're not going to get anywhere else," said Royal Mortenson, Director of the Institute.
He says it's been a busy weekend for them all. Some are new, some are returning and others are instructing.
"More than 50 percent of those 320 plus responders are here. Two-thirds are volunteer firefighters. It's a high-end training and it's to help them serve their communities," said Mortenson.
He says there are 24 training courses offered to all who take part in the college training.
"They grow in the level of complexity. We have basic instruction, essential skills, and more advanced officer focus, coordinated attack. They're allowed to tailor their weekend. We recommend what classes are a natural flow from other classes," said Mortenson.
One of the most common things they see each year is the number of new faces they see.
"There's a lot of turn-over in the volunteer world. Some of them are really young and we wonder how they're doing this job?
but they're doing it."
As far as challenging, according to one trainer, it's the physical aspect of the training that gets difficult for the students.
"It requires us to wear all this gear that we're wearing, plus an air cylinder, plus you're breathing air, zero visibility
you're in a new environment and trying to accomplish an objective of a fire attack and search for the victim," said Captain of Streator Fire Department, Ryan Reynolds
However, one first-time student says he is honored to be learning from the best of the best.
"There's so much knowledge to be gained in a short amount of time," said Firefighter with the Greenville Fire Department, Sean-Anthony Washington.
Additional people who took part in the training was Congressman Rodney Davis and cast members from the NBC drama Chicago Fire.
To learn more about the training program and classes they offer visit https://www.fsi.illinois.edu/