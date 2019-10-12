SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An appointee of Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has stepped down from the Illinois Tollway board after he was mentioned as part of a federal investigation into a state senator.
Cesar Santoy resigned Friday at Pritzker's request after an unredacted search warrant released Friday indicated that authorities sought information involving Santoy and his architectural firm Studio Arq. The warrant was used in a Sept. 24 raid of offices belonging to Chicago Democratic state Sen. Martin Sandoval. It sought information from numerous individuals and companies dealing in asphalt, gambling, traffic enforcement and more.
Santoy's attorney, Brendan Shiller, says federal officials have told Santoy neither he nor his company are a target of the investigation. Shiller says authorities sought "certain communications," which Santoy supplied. He would not elaborate.
Shiller says Santoy resigned "out of immense respect" for Pritzker.