DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A performance of “The Little Mermaid” is coming to Decatur in September.
The stage musical, put together by Mid-Summer Moon Productions, is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 20-22 at Richland Community College. The show is based on the 1989 classic Disney movie and story by Hans Christian Anderson.
Shows are happening at the following dates and times:
Friday, Sept. 20 – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22 – 2 p.m.
Adults can get tickets for $10 each, while children 12 and under can get in for $8. Tickets can be found online at this link.