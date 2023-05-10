DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Today a jury found Joseph Williams, 24, guilty of shooting a Decatur Police Officer in January 2022.
Joseph Williams, 24, was charged with shooting Decatur Officer Stephanie Vail.
According to police, Williams had multiple traffic violations. The officer attempted to pull him over, when he got out of a vehicle and ran. The officer proceeded after Williams on foot. According to the department, Williams shot at the officer. The gunshot hit the tension pole of a fence causing the bullet to fragment and hit Vail in the face and shoulder.
Williams, who is representing himself, faced charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a machine gun by a felon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty.
Throughout the trial jurors heard testimony from Officer Stephanie Vail. She testified to watching Williams commit multiple traffic violations.
Tears began to stream from her face as she recalled the moments she began to chase after him and he fired a shot at her.
The jury watched Officer Vail's body camera and dash camera video.
The State called numerous law enforcement officers to the stand. Each detailed their role in the investigation.
Decatur Police Sgt. Chad Reed showed the jury photos of the tension pole the bullet hit during the shooting back in Jan. 2022 as well as the gun they believed Williams used in the shooting.
Williams claims his innocence. During opening statements he told the that jury all of the pieces in the investigation won't add up.
In closing remarks, on Wednesday, the State reminded the jury of the van that Officer Vail attempted to pull over belonged to Williams, that there are videos of him driving it, and that the keys to the van also had a key to his house on E. Clay attached.
Police claim they found Williams’ DNA on the steering wheel of the van and on the driver’s door.
The State also recalled that police found the teal gun in a trash can outside Williams’ house. The gun had a shell chasing jammed in it. Police said the gun had a switch to make it fully-automatic. It had a magazines with 33 live rounds. “Stroke of luck, pure luck” that the gun jammed.
Concluding their final statement the State reminded the jury that Williams’ DNA was found on the teal gun police said was used in the shooting, and that they believe the time on the security cameras, dash camera, body cameras and Williams’ cellphone date put him at the scene of the crime.
Williams began his closing argument telling the jury that there is no physical evidence showing him — no data was shown to the jury and no video was shown from the morning of Jan. 8.
He continued, stating that his DNA was in the van but he wasn’t driving and there isn’t any evidence that shows he was driving. He argued that Officer Vail couldn’t ID him and there is no one else there who could ID him at the scene.
Williams further argued that if he shot Officer Vail he wouldn’t have put the gun in the trash can. He also said he wouldn’t have kept walking down the street. And claimed that he didn’t have the gun on him that night.
Williams closing arguments lasted over an hour. He maintained his innocence and repeated himself numerous times telling jurors the officer could not identify him and there is no physical evidence that links him to the shooting.
Granted burden of proof the State was given the chance to argue the case one final time before the jury left for deliberation. At which time the State told the jury that this case was about time.
The State proclaimed that within 90 seconds they believe Williams committed multiple traffic violations, ran from Officer Vail, shot her and then dumped the gun and was located by police.
After deliberating for two hours, the jury guilty on all counts. He will be sentenced in June.
When asked by WAND News if he regretted representing himself or if he had anything he wanted to say Williams responded, "I'd do it again."
