SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- For the fifth consecutive year now, Obed and Isaac’s will host Moonlight Market on Jackson Street in Downtown Springfield.
The market will start back up at the beginning of Spring, reoccurring every first and third Wednesday of the month from May 5th through to Sept. 15th.
The market features local arts, crafts, street fair collectibles, and an open-air environment.
The market wants to give local craft vendors a chance to sell their products and support community enrichment.
Obed & Isaac’s Moonlight Market also features an open beer garden, which will serve as a concert spot for live musical guests.
At the end of the season, all vendor fees the market makes are donated to local charities.
