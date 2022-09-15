CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Performers with The Penguin Project will take the stage for "Pure Imagination".
Preparing since June, a group of 50 performers and mentors will take to the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Urbana High School’s Cobb Auditorium. The first time since the pandemic.
The revue-style show includes songs from “Seussical,” “Shrek The Musical,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Frozen.”
According to The Penguin Project, the production is unique because all of the featured roles are filled by young students (ages 10-21) with developmental disabilities including down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, ADD/ADHD, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairments, hearing impairments, and other neurological disorders.
Tickets are $10 with reserved seating available at cutc.ludus.com.
