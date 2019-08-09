DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Princeton Review has named Millikin University as one of the 159 best colleges in the Midwest.
Millikin was listed in the "Best in the Midwest" section of its "2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region" website feature.
A total of 656 colleges were featured across five regions.
"Once again this year The Princeton Review has recognized Millikin University for excellence. As always, this is particularly notable because student feedback is such an important part in the review process," said Millikin Provost Dr. Jeff Aper. "What's remarkable is that Millikin faculty and staff consistently offer a very diverse community of students outstanding opportunities to learn that interconnect traditional instruction, applied learning in professional settings and an entrepreneurial mindset that guides students in becoming informed, prepared, adaptable problem solvers when they move on from the university into the larger world. We call this Performance Learning, and it reaches students in both the formal curriculum and the co-curriculum."
The selections were made based on data the company collected from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, as well as its staff visits to schools over the years, and the perspectives of college counselors and advisers whose opinions the company solicits.
"We chose Millikin University and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences."