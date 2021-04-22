ARCOLA, III (WAND NEWS) - The city of Arcola continues to make history as the first Black-owned business opens their doors. The Royal Academy of Arcola is an academic enrichment center for kids up to 12 years old.
The academy is helping shape the children of tomorrow, today. The academy has been years in the making, as Sally Carter, Chicago Native, knew she wanted to pave a path for children.
"I want to help people that look like me and from the area that I'm from."
Carter originally planned on doing so in Chicago and helping the youth in her home community, but she says God pulled her into the city of Arcola. "God really sent me here and I thought no one, there's no one there that looks like me. And God said, Exactly."
Carter, along with the Mayor of Arcola, recognized the need for academic childcare in Arcola. She says, "there's a need for high quality early childhood education, there's a need for innovative programs right that encourage our middle school children to think outside of the box and get their hands dirty with innovation." So, she build The Royal Academy to do just that.
