DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army kicked-off their giving season on Tuesday morning at the Decatur Conference Center.
The Christmas fundraising goal this year is $485,000. The Salvation Army serves the Decatur Community throughout the year, but this money will help fund their services throughout the entire year.
"We're just so excited for the giving season and just to know there are faces behind the money who are benefiting," said Major Greg Voeller.
The Salvation Army will host their annual bell ringing at various locations in Decatur, in addition to their angel tree and toy collection for kids in need in the community.
"This is a big part of our community," said Dan Caulkins. " Decatur is very blessed to have this group of people."
There will be various events throughout the Decatur community to benefit The Salvation Army. The Red Kettles will be placed at various store locations starting next week. For more information click here.