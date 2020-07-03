MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The annual fireworks display in Blue Mound will go on as planned.
Organizer Jeffery Foulks said despite COVID-19, the annual 4th of July celebration will continue Friday and Saturday evening.
"As Americans, this is everything," Foulks said.
For the past three years, Foulks has continued the 4th of July tradition for the community. He explained with the help of many people like Tom Vaugn and James "LG" Goodrich and people around the community, he was able to make it a two-night event.
"It's normalcy, it's a celebration," he said. "To be able to come out and the kids, it's a magical time for the kids."
The Macon County Health Department reminds people headed to celebrations and events that COVID-19 is still present in the community.
"Just make sure that you are taking care of yourself and your family. COVID is still in our community and we need to take the precautions to keep our numbers low," said Krystle Tempel, heath educator.
The department stressed for community members to continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.
"If you can't social distance, make sure you are wearing face coverings. We want to make sure to take care of our vulnerable population," Tempel said.
Finally, Tempel said if someone plans to host a party, make sure to serve individually packages snacks or drinks. If that isn't an option, limit the number of people cooking and serving the food and have a trash can that doesn't have to be touched to open.
The Blue Mound fireworks event will be Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m.
