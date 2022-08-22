SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close.
According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility.
It is unknown at this time when they will reopen.
According to the public health inspection report, the business received numerous mark-ups for a large presence of insects and flies in the fridge, freezer and in food prepping areas, and rodents were observed running through the establishment.
To view the complete inspection report click here.
