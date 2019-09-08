The Vault hosts Jail N' Bail fundraiser

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A day in jail was spent for some people in Clinton this weekend.
This is all in efforts to raise funds for the Vault.
"We're raising money for The Vault. Which is a teen center here," said founder and executive director, Michelle Witzke.
Each Vault Jailbird will be "arrested" and will appear before The Vault judge where they will be sentenced and have their bail amount set.
"We had a baby arrested for keeping mommy up all night. We had the athletic director for being obnoxiously chipper. We have the lady behind you for faking her death. All sorts of crimes," said Witzke.
She says in order to get out, they have to send their mugshot picture to their friends and send them money via PayPal, quick-pay...or in person.
All money raised will go towards The Vault. A place where rhey have fun events, programs for children and teenagers as a positive place for social interaction and they also have a tutoring and crisis resource center available.
This event not only gives them a chance to collect money but to also do something as a community--something that is key for the Clinton community.
The highest bail-out of the night was over $900.