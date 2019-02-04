CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Phase 2 renovations for The Vault are underway and funding has been secured for both Phase 2 and Phase 3.
Phase 2 renovations started Feb. 2. Renovations includes the lower level and where high energy level games will take place for students.
Activities will include GAGA ball, mini bowling alley, foosball, air hockey, pool, ping-pong, laser tag, shuffleboard, giant chess and checkers, prize Vault for report card incentives and recognition awards, giant art wall and art stations.
Phase 3 includes the entire replacement of the HVAC system.
The Vault opened in October 2018 as an afterschool and Friday night hangout to between 20 to 40 students during weekdays and 30 to 50 students on the weekends
There are currently 230 registered Junior and high school students.
The Vault is also looking into facilitating classes and programing for the students, which will include speakers, Substance Abuse Prevention and Intervention, Self Defense Classes, Financial Literacy and Management, ACT/SAT Prep and more.
The Vault is looking for more partnerships in the community to keep programming free for students.
You can sign up with an ACH (auto-giving) option. With a minimum of $10 per month partnership, you will receive a free Vault t-shirt.
The Vault's goal is to reach $1,500 in monthly partnerships.
Registration is available for 6th through 12th grade and recent graduates (up to 19).
The Vault is open on Mondays after school from 3:00-7:00 for junior high students and on Saturdays once a month from 7:00-10:00 p.m.
Hours for high school students will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00-7:00 and Fridays from 7:00-11:00.
The Vault is also open to the general public to rent for parties, meetings, and conferences.
Anyone interested in rentals should call (217) 934-4003 to book.