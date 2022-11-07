DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center announced it has earned membership and accreditation through the National Children's Alliance.
The National Children's Alliance is an organization that supports and educates more than 900 children's advocacy centers in the country, supporting most counties in Illinois. The NCA also provides standards that these centers follow for an evidence-based response to children who have been abused.
The Executive Director of the Vermilion County CAC, Brooke Ferber says this will provide more resources to help children in the county.
“These children are going to have the wrap-around services and they’re going to be comfortable and they’re going to be able to heal in this journey of their trauma they’ve been through,” said Ferber.
With the accreditation, the Vermilion County CAC is also eligible to receive funding. During the application process, they applied for grants and hope to open a medical center with the funding.
“When we were going through the accreditation process and filling out the application, we were able to apply for these grants. We received three grants last year and purchased the exam beds, and all the supplies we needed to start up this medical clinic,” explained Ferber.
The CAC has to reapply every five years to keep accreditation with the NCA.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.