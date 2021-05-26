MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has issued a Boil Order effective immediately.
A water main broke at Woodland Dr. and Debby Dr. while Ameren was working on its gas main replacement project.
Crews are working to repair the break as quickly as possible.
Residents in the area may experience low or no water pressure.
The Villiage of Mt. Zion issued a boil water order that went into effect as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain in place until Friday, May 28.
The Order issued is in effect for the following addresses:
- Woodland Drive – Both sides from Wildwood Drive south to Florian Avenue
- Florian Avenue – from Woodland Drive to Public Works Lane
- Whitetail Circle – Both sides
- Fawn Court – Both sides
- Antler Drive – Both sides
- Bucks Lair Ct – Both sides
- Wildwood Drive – Both sides from Woodland Drive east to dead end
- Ridgewood Court, Sherwood Court, Brentwood Court, Fleetwood Court & Oakcrest Court
This boil water order will be in effect for several days and will remain in effect until residents are notified that it has been lifted.
Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.
Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.
For more information about boil water orders, please visit:
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html
According to a warning on the Village of Mt. Zion website, Customers are being notified about the boil water order via media outreach. The Village of Mt. Zion’s website updates and alerts at www.mtzion.com.
Information is also provided to customer service center representatives that can be reached between 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each weekday at (217) 864-5424.
Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted, or should additional action be required.
