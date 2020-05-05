SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Another resident of The Villas Senior Care Community who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, according to the facility.
The patient was a female resident in her 70s who tested positive on April 23. She was being treated at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
At this time five residents are hospitalized at St. John's and four are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.
The total number of confirmed cases at the Villas is 95, with 55 residents and 40 staff members, this includes 11 deaths.
