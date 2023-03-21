DECATUR, IL (WAND) – Theatre 7 hits the first fundraising goal of $10,000 to repair their historic downtown building, and now has eyes on their second goal of reaching $40,000 to replace their roof.
The volunteer-run nonprofit organization is raising funds to help make some much needed building repairs including fixes to the furnaces, roof, and elevator.
Over the next few years, Theatre 7 has set a goal to raise $300,000 to cover these repairs and prepare for future restoration efforts.
People who would like to donate have three options:
1) Go to theatre7.org and click on the Donate button at the top. You can also go to the Save Theatre 7 Headquarters tab.
2) Send the donation through Venmo (@DecaturTheatre7).
3) Send a check to PO Box 972, Decatur, IL 62525.
Other ways to support Theatre 7 include buying a program ad, becoming a corporate sponsor, or enjoying a show!
The next play Theatre 7 is producing will be Dearly Departed. It will be at the Decatur Civic Center April 21-23 & 28-30. Tickets are available now. Learn more on theatre7.org.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.