DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Theatre 7 is raising money to make repairs to their historic building in downtown Decatur.
The volunteer-run nonprofit organization showcases talents of many community members to create quality local theatre.
The theatre's goal is to raise $300,000 to cover the cost of repairs and future restoration efforts to their downtown Decatur building.
Theatre 7 has raised $5,000 – which is the halfway point to their first benchmark, $10,000.
People who would like to donate have three options:
- Go to theatre7.org and click on the Donate button at the top. You can also go to the Support Theatre 7 tab.
- Send the donation through Venmo (@DecaturTheatre7).
- Send a check to PO Box 972, Decatur, IL 62525, or call Theatre 7 at 217-362-2008. Voicemails are listened to regularly.
Other ways to support Theatre 7 include buying a program ad, becoming a corporate sponsor, or coming to the shows.
The next play Theatre 7 is producing will be Stepping Out. It will be at the Decatur Civic Center February 10-12 & 17-19. Tickets are available now.
