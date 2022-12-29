Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with a few showers early followed by steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early followed by steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.